Easter egg float takes over Chaos Water Park

The Easter weekend means it's time to go searching for some eggs and for those staying at Metropolis Resort over the weekend it was no exception.

There were thousands of eggs spread out around Action City and Chaos Water Park. The activities were open to all ages to jump in the water, grab some floating eggs and win some prizes.

And new this year, there were even eggs to find in the new foam cannon bubble area of the water park.

“It's one of those things that a lot of times families want to do something special they want to get out of the house and go out, it's a beautiful day so spending some time on the mini golf course or a lot of times families are staying at the hotel because there isn't enough room at grandma and grandpas house so they can do this quick, burn off some energy and then go have Easter dinner,” said Bill Bandli, the Action City general manager.

Metropolis Resort had other Easter egg hunts based on age of the kids, they could win everything from candy to larger prizes from the resort.

