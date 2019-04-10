Eat pizza while supporting the volunteer partners at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

The Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital are encouraging community members to enjoy dinner at the Pizza Ranch, 2451 Truax Blvd., for a fun evening out on Wednesday, April 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hospital volunteers will be restaurant servers and 10 percent of sales, as well as tips, will go back to the Volunteer Partners for their tuition assistance grant program and other worthy projects.

If you're interested in participating in this event as a volunteer server, call Mary Pengra at 715-717-4074, as volunteers are still needed.