The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is looking to use chicken wings to empower local kids and teens.

Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with the Lee and Mary Markquart Center and the Boys and Girls Club to raise funds for club activities.

It’s all a part of the Buffalo Wild Wings team up for Kids Initiative, which creates more opportunities for youth to get active.

It’s happening at the Eau Claire Buffalo Wild Wings throughout the day April 17.