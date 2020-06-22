Eau Claire library adjusts programs for at-home participation

This week, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launched its 2020 Summer Library Programs. Modified to accommodate social distancing and at-home participation, the library has summertime reading activities for kids, teens, and adults (running from now through August 15).

Additionally, the library’s 2020 Reading Challenge is still underway. Interested locals can use the websites listed below to get details, download tracking materials, and learn about Beanstack—a new reading tracking service (via phone app and website) the library is using this year.

Kids (Birth–5th Grade)

The library’s Youth Services team has put together a large list of activities and programs to engage area kids. Besides their reading program (filled with challenges and prizes), they are offering virtual events, online storytimes, craft projects, daily activities, and more.

MORE INFO: www.ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/slp-2020/

Teens (6th–12th Grade)

Teens entering grades 6–12 can track reading hours to earn raffle tickets and enter to win prizes provided by the Friends of the Library (electronics, gift cards, and more). The library is also offering a number of teen-only virtual events.MORE INFO:

www.ecpubliclibrary.info/teens/slp-2020/

Adults

The library invites grownups to challenge themselves to read 20 hours between now and August 15. To meet this goal, participants can read an average of 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week. They’ll earn a ticket for every two hours they read, and they can earn more tickets by

completing special activities. These tickets can be used to enter prize drawings.

MORE INFO: www.ecpubliclibrary.info/summer/

2020 Reading Challenge

The library also invites people to participate in its annual Reading Challenge. Between now and the end of the year, people who read or listen to a book from each of 12 special categories may enter to win a Kindle Paperwhite. Also, each month, participants can complete one of 12 challenges to earn tickets to be used in monthly drawings to win "Buy Local Bucks" from the Eau Claire Chamber. Participants automatically get a free book if they complete all 12 challenges.

MORE INFO: www.ecpubliclibrary.info/challenge

For more information, customers may contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-

5004, emailing librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or chatting with library staff at

www.ecpubliclibrary.info/contact-the-library.

To learn more about library programs, check the library website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info