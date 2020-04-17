Eau Claire County offers drive-thru swear in for elected offices

On April 7, voters in Wisconsin cast ballots for several elected offices, including for county boards.

In Eau Claire County, a unique way was implemented to swear in the newly elected officials.

Friday afternoon, County Clerk Janet Loomis administered the oath of office to elected county board supervisors... as they drove up to the county administration building on Oxford Avenue.

With the COVID-19 pandemic moving many legislative meetings online, Loomis knew the usual method wouldn't work.

"Normally at our first meeting we bring in a judge and he administers the oath to everyone all at once at a meeting,Because we don't meet physically together anymore, they do need to take their oath prior to them doing any county business. So, I just thought this would be a way to try to get it done."

29 board supervisors were sworn in through the drive-thru method.

Loomis says the new members need to be sworn in before the board's next meeting, scheduled for next tuesday.