Eau Claire County Government center updates restrictions

Beginning on Monday, June 1, 2020, the Government Center will begin requiring any members of the public and staff entering the building to wear a face mask or other cloth covering while conducting business at the Government Center.

The Government Center will continue to restrict free flowing traffic for the safety of the public and the employees. Community members are encouraged to make an appointment with the department they would like to conduct business with prior to arriving.

Walk in traffic will be allowed, however entrance is subject to space availability in the department and members of the public may be asked to wait in the lobby or outdoors and a staff member will come to greet when they are able.

Eau Claire County continues to keep the safety of the community as a top priority and appreciates compliance of the above measure. At this time, Eau Claire County cannot guarantee mask availability to the

public due to limited resources so visitors are asked to be prepared to provide their own.

All business will be limited to the ground, first and second floor and no members of the public will be permitted to the third floor of the Government Center.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue conducting business via alternative methods such as online sources, telephone, and e-mail. A list of phone numbers is listed below and will be available on the doors of the building. A public phone is located outside of the Government Center for anyone needing to call a department.

The Eau Claire County Highway Building and the Agriculture and Resource Center in Altoona will remain locked, but open to the public with appointments.