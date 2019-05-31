Eau Claire & Chippewa Falls YMCAs Unite as the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

Connie Pedersen, board chair of the Eau Claire YMCA, and Rolly Enderes, immediate past board chair of the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, announce that effective immediately, both organizations have officially joined to form one YMCA association known as the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.

This joint venture is the result of nine months of careful analysis and planning. The process began in August 2018, when volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA approached the Eau Claire YMCA about exploring possible shared services or a consolidation. The boards of directors of both YMCAs commissioned a task force to explore and evaluate joining as one association, which was announced in December 2018.

In April, based on the overwhelmingly positive results of the task force’s study, both boards unanimously voted to officially join as one association.

“The Chippewa Valley Family YMCA is very pleased with this outcome and we look forward to advancing the YMCA’s cause throughout the entire Chippewa Valley,” states Rolly Enderes.

The merger will benefit members of both organizations and communities. Nationwide membership means that members of each facility were already able to use neighboring Ys. However, Chippewa Falls members could not take advantage of membership rates for programming at the Eau Claire YMCA, such as gymnastics at the L.E. Phillips Sports Center, or tennis at the John & Fay Menards Tennis Center. Now as members of the new association, they’ll have access to the member rates in all association facilities.

One of the unique and exciting aspects of this union is that it involves two dynamic and vital organizations with a common set of goals and vision for the future. The combination of strengths and traditions from our two organizations will create one powerhouse for good.

“Bringing these two YMCAs together enables us to be more innovative, to create and launch new programs, expand existing programs to additional communities, and operate more efficiently. We will expand our base of volunteers, donors and partners, enabling us to positively impact more children and families,” says Theresa Hillis CEO/Executive Director of the YMCA of Eau Claire, who will serve as CEO of the new association. “Our teams are excited about moving forward as one Y and are already working together to ensure a smooth transition for our members and program participants.”

Pedersen agrees. “As we explored the opportunity to bring the two Y’s together, it was evident that we could make a bigger impact working together than we ever could working alone,”

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley headquarters will reside at 700 Graham Avenue in Eau Claire. Collectively, the YMCAs will serve over 16,000 members and participants, employ more than 950 people, and engage approximately 550 volunteers with an annual operating budget of $9 million.

The combined association has five facilities:

• Eau Claire YMCA – 700 Graham Ave, Eau Claire

• Chippewa Falls YMCA – 611 Jefferson Ave, Chippewa Falls

• John & Fay Menard Family YMCA – 1260 Menomonie St, Eau Claire

• L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center – 3456 Craig Rd, Eau Claire

• Camp Manitou – 27960 137th St., New Auburn Additionally, before- and after-school care services are provided in 18 schools across Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties and two Early Learning Centers at the Chippewa Valley YMCA and the Eau Claire YMCA.

About the Y

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is one of the Chippewa Valley’s leading non-profit organizations strengthening our community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley engages more than 16,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. www.eauclaireymca.org