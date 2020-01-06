Eau Claire 17-year-old headed to Youth Olympics

A local high schooler is taking his athletic skills across the world to compete in ski jumping.

17-year-old Landon Lee of Eau Claire is headed to the Youth Olympics in Switzerland.

He was selected to represent team USA during the Youth Olympic Games.

He will be competing next week.

He is one of two male ski jumpers representing the U.S. The other ski jumper is from Colorado.

The Youth Olympics are for athletes ages 15 through 17 and is once every four years.

Lee says he has been ski jumping since a young age.

He says the goal of ski jumping is to fly as far as possible.

His record jump is 125 meters.

Lee says he works out two times a day, six days a week to stay in shape for the sport.

The North High School junior trains with the Flying Eagles Ski Club and says the club is producing future Olympians.

He says there have been three youth Olympians in a row that have come out of Eau Claire already.

"I've been doing it for a while and going off the big jumps but didn't start committing myself to getting better every single day until my freshman year of high school. I just really got attached to the sport like I did it for the first time and I've just loved it ever since. It feels awesome. All the hard work that I put in, it's kind of indescribable," said Landon Lee.

He says if he wins, he will be eligible for more international competitions and earn a better spot on the national team.

When he turns 18, he will be eligible to compete in the adult competitions.

The next Winter Olympic Games are in Beijing in 2022. Lee says with hard work and training, he's looking forward to trying to get there next.