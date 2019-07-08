Eau Claire Area Chamber announces "Business at the Gardens"

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is rolling out an event geared more towards the needs of its members.

"Business at the Gardens" will be a VIP evening for chamber members.

It will serve as a change from the previous Business Expo and Job Fair.

Chamber CEO David Minor says the new event will be more of a business-to-business event and less of a public event.

It will offer chamber members more of a chance to come together and answer the questions they have.

"We talked about what our members want, what they need. They really enjoyed the night at 'Oh, What a Night' for our annual meeting - the time to talk and really engage in more conversation. So that's what's really driving this brand new event for us is answering what our members are asking for," said Minor.

"Business at the Gardens" is set for Tuesday, October 8th at The Florian Gardens.

The Chamber expects around 85 to 90 vendors to take part and between 200 and 300 people to attend.