Eau Claire Area Chamber hosts 105th annual meeting

Area civic leaders - and even a noted celebrity - came together to celebrate pride in the community.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held its 105th meeting Wednesday.

The event moved this year to the new the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and even featured recent runner-up on NBC's "The Voice" Chris Kroeze.

More than 50 new businesses and 125 young professionals came to the event for the first time.

"One of the things I tell people is what I'm proud about, and what I see in Eau Claire is everybody wants us to go in that direction. There may be some degrees, as far as exactly where, but we're not playing against each other. We're not fighting. We all want to say 'Yes, this is where we want to go," said Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce CEO David Minor.

Also, Board Chair Laura Talley of BMO Harris Bank passed the gavel to chair-elect Terry McHugh, the vice-president and general manager at WEAU 13 News.