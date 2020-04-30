Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce conducts virtual town hall meeting

For the past six weeks, Wisconsin businesses, large and small, have had to either adjust or shut down.

This is in response to Gov. Tony Evers' initial "Safer at Home" order.

Thursday afternoon, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a virtual town hall meeting with Kurt Bauer, President and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

Thursday, the group urged legislators to adopt its business reopening plan, telling an assembly committee that Gov. Evers' "Safer at Home" order is crushing the economy and that the state has the coronavirus under control.

Bauer says his group "was not wild" for Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" plan, and says there has been some resistance to his group's "back to business" model.

"We don't think you just open up. we think that you think that you need something that legitimizes the process of opening up, that makes people feel comfortable - workers and the public, alike. Obviously, we have business people who want to get back to work. we want to get our economy moving again, but we have to recognize that this has been a hit on our collective psyche and we've got to do it the right way."

Evers' Stay at Home order is set to expire May 26, but republicans have asked the state supreme court to strike the order down; a ruling which could come any day.

