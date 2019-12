A new member is appointed to the Eau Claire Area School Board.

Monday, the school board voted to appoint Phil Lyons to replace the seat vacated by Joe Luginbill.

Originally, 12 people applied to fill the seat, but two of those applicants withdrew from the process.

Lyons will serve on the school board until the April 2020 election.

He's lived in Eau Claire for 12 years and is the UW-Stout Vice Chancellor of Administrative and Student Life Services.