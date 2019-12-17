Eau Claire Area School Board moves forward on solar panel project

The Eau Claire Area School Board approves moving forward with the "Solar Panels on Schools" project.

720 solar panels will be placed on the roofs of Eau Claire North and Memorial High Schools.

A $280,000 donation will pay for half of the panels.

The other half of the panels is being donated by an anonymous donor, once enough money is raised for installation and maintenance.

That's expected to cost around $250,000.

The memorial alum donating half the solar panels says the project will save the school district money.

Cal Couillard with Couillard Solar Foundation says, "They produce about 125,000 kilowatts hours of electricity per year, and if you value that at 12 cents per kilowatt hour, that's about 15 thousand dollars of electricity per year so over a ten year period that's 150 thousand dollars in savings for each schools."

A campaign was launched through the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to raise the needed $250,000 for installation and maintenance.

