Eau Claire Area School District closing after Monday classes

PRESS RELEASE: The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing rapidly and thus, the state, local and District response changes just as quickly. We are increasingly being urged to practice social distancing and observe good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

Therefore, ECASD has revised its school closure plan responding to the COVID-19 virus. The health of our students and staff is our highest priority.

Below you will find the modified plan for both student and staff attendance beginning this week.

Monday, March 16, 2020: Regular day for students and staff. Last student attendance day. • 1:00 pm Monday, March 16 through 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 17: Medication pick up Parents/guardians are encouraged to visit their student’s school during this period to pick up their student’s prescription medication(s). Medications cannot be released to students to take home. • Students in grades 3-6 will be given their assigned iPad to take home. • Students in grades 7-12 who indicated a need for a device will be given a laptop to take home. • If your student has an existing health care condition or there is a vulnerable person in your home which puts them at a greater risk for the COVID-19 virus, please keep your student home from school on Monday, March 16, and notify your school’s attendance office to excuse your student. • If you have returned from traveling, please keep your student home on Monday, March 16, and notify your school’s attendance office to excuse your student.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020: Planning day for staff. Last staff attendance day.

• ECASD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to students on what would have been regularly scheduled school days while schools are closed. No breakfast or lunch will be offered during the week of Spring Break – March 23 through March 27. • Free breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the following locations: Delong, Northstar and South. • Tuesday, March 17th through Friday, March 20th from 11:30 am. and 1:00 pm.  Pick up locations will be outside the middle schools and will be served in a “grab and go” fashion.  Meals will include lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.  All meals will be free regardless of current eligibility status or location of enrollment.  No identification or proof of enrollment is needed. • March 30th free breakfast and lunch will resume at the middle schools. • Please watch your email for a survey so that we can better meet breakfast and lunch needs. We ask that you complete the survey so we can provide additional opportunities for meals beginning the week of March 30th. • IMPORTANT: Meal pick-up times and details may be adjusted as needs are evaluated. Future updates will be communicated via email.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: At-Home Learning resources available to families.

We anticipate that state officials may provide further direction and we will communicate with you as we learn more from them. During this very difficult time I hope we can work together and continue to look out for each other and for those who are the most vulnerable among us. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Mary Ann Hardebeck Superintendent