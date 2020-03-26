Eau Claire Area School District announces finalists for superintendent

The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education announced the finalists for superintendent.

The finalists are, Ms. Rosalie Daca, Chief Academic Officer of the Racine Unified School District (WI), Dr. Rev Hillstrom, Director of Educational Equity for Osseo Area Schools (MN) and Mr. Michael Johnson, Assistant Superintendent in the South Washington County School

District (MN).

The board says they are expecting to make a decision by late April, this would allow the new superintendent to start on or before July 1.