Eau Claire Area School District approves 2020-21 school calendar

Eau Claire Area School District says they have approved the new school year calendar for 2020-21.

The first day of classes will be Tuesday, Sept. 1., which is the earliest day Wisconsin state law allows public schools to start.

ECASD also put clustered teacher professional development days together, allowing for long weekends for families as students do not have school on these days.

"Based on the feedback we have received from families, we have aimed to minimize disruptions and provide greater continuity to the school year calendar, especially for childcare reasons," said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. "We are always looking to improve our calendar in a way that makes the most sense for our students, staff and families. We appreciate everyone's input and feedback as we have engaged in this process."

