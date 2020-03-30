Eau Claire Area School District expands student food service programs

The Eau Claire Area School District will be expanding the food services program to students by stopping at school bus stops throughout the community.

The "Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program" will begin March 31 with extended drop off meal hours between 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. during the week.

The district says bagged breakfasts and lunches will continue to be provided during weekdays at Delong, Northstar and South Middle Schools between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For full days and times of the Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program, please read the release under related documents.