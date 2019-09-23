Eau Claire Area School District projects budget surplus

After dipping into the rainy day fund in years past, the Eau Claire Area School District is projecting a surplus of about $200,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.

To get there, the board has made a few decisions to help get back to a balanced budget, including the sale of little red elementary school for approximately $620,000.

According to a presentation at tonight's meeting, the board is reporting a projected balanced budget, after previously facing a budget deficit for the current school year.

Part of this has been action taken by the board - such as leasing new iPad instead of purchasing new ones; a decision that saved the district about $300,000.

Another part of the board action was to cut almost one million dollars out of the capital improvement plan this year.

Board members say they're excited the district has worked to project a balanced budget for this school year.

“This year because of additional aid from the state and a reduction in cost measures we've taken, we think we're going to be able to project a balanced budget,” said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent.

“There are a lot of things that have not been finalized, so we are kind of waiting for Oct. 15th to finalize our student count and that ties into our student aid and tax levy,” said Executive Director of Business Services, Abby Johnson. “We will preview what that tax levy looks like so far for 2019-20.”

The board will receive its actual 2019-2020 budget on October 15th.

WEAU asked if the board discussed cutting funding for extra-curricular programs like sports and clubs, but was assured those programs are safe.

