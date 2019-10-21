Eau Claire Area School District searches for next superintendent, holding community forums

The Eau Claire Area School District is conducting a nationwide search for their next superintendent, hoping they would start on July 1 2020.

The school district is hosting community forums to hear from community members about any ideas or questions they may have.

The three forums will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-6 p.m. at South Middle School, Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7-8 p.m. at DeLong Middle School and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-10 a.m. at Northstar Middle School.

The school district also has a survey link for those that want to input ideas but are not able to attend. To access the survey, click here.

