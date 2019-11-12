Eau Claire Area School District shares results of school, district report cards

The Eau Claire Area School District has received the results of its School and District Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The report cards, issued each year, provide valuable data about student achievement for public schools and districts across the state. In the ECASD, teachers and principals use the results to examine student strengths and opportunities for growth.

This year’s report cards indicate the district is making solid progress in several areas. For example, Meadowview Elementary has seen significant improvement year-over-year student and school growth. In 2016-17, the school was at 83.1 in this area, improving to 91.7 in 2017-18 and 98.2 in 2018-19. Overall, more than 75 percent of the district's elementary schools received a score of Exceeds Expectations or Significantly Exceeds Expectations.

Also, both Memorial and North high schools have significantly increased their Closing Gaps scores since the 2016-17 report cards. In addition, the District scores above the State for the percentage of 9th and 10th grade students who meet the proficient or advanced benchmarks on the English Language Arts and Mathematics portions of the ACT Aspire.

The report cards also provide the District with areas in which it can improve on behalf of its students. For example, teachers and principals continue to work on creating systems and structures through their School Improvement Plans for all students to grow and further close achievement gaps.

“The State report cards are only one measure we use to understand the progress of our students. We use the report card with other information to help prepare our students to meet their individual goals. We believe this data helps in our effort to develop the whole child,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. “I want to thank all our families,