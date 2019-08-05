Eau Claire "Back to School" event provides supplies for students in need

It's time to start thinking back to school, but for some families purchasing new supplies for the year can be stressful. A local church is stepping up to help fill the need.

For several years peace church in Eau Claire has been helping low income families in their neighborhood elementary schools. But for the first time this year, they are opening up their back to school event to all students’ kindergarten through 12th grade in the Eau Claire school district.

If you have a student who is in need of some supplies all you have to do is stop by Phoenix Park on Monday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the park you will fill out a form to get matched up with a local family that will provide students with a new backpack, school supplies and clothing for the school year. At the event, students will also get a free haircut, a warm meal and will be connected with other resources in the community that are here to help.

"It's something that I feel strongly about that we need to go out there and not just focus on ourselves but let's focus on others and let's try to make a difference because these kids are our future and without the kids really seeing that the community is rallying around them, who knows what the future would look like here in Eau Claire,” said Jordan Van Proosdy, the missions director at Peace Church.

If you have been to the event in the past, it is different this year. Instead of actually getting school supplies tonight, you will first be matched up with a family that will help support you.

Again, Monday night at Phoenix Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be free haircuts, food and music. For more information click here.

