Eau Claire Chalkfest 2020 goes virtual

While many summertime events will not take place this year, one Chippewa Valley favorite is still going on. Chalkfest will take place, but to keep everyone safe, it is going to be different.

This year, the event is going virtual so artists can still grab their chalk and get to work safely in their own space and on their own time. Registration is open now for Chalkfest and costs $5 to enter and all proceeds will go to Together Chippewa Valley, a pandemic response fund for 20 local non-profits.

The artists have until June 12 to submit their final photos. Artists must submit a finished photo of their work, 1 photo of individual/team that worked on the masterpiece, 3 in-progress photos if possible and any other videos during the process.

Then on June 19, the gallery will be available to the public and anyone can vote for their favorite in a number of categories until July 1. The winners will be announced on July 7 and they will receive gift cards to the Local Store.

