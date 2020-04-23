Eau Claire Chamber announces economic task force

The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce laid out its plans for a new economic task force at a virtual town hall Thursday.

The task force will help businesses prepare for reopening and recovering economically, with a four-point plan.

“We've been thinking about how we can leverage this time that we have so that we can come out of this successfully not only for individual businesses but how do we leverage this time and the resources and skills and talents that we have so that we can come out of this as a community as a whole,” says Dale Peters, Eau Claire City Manager.

The first points of the plan are to work with healthcare officials to determine the best time for reopening, as well as develop ideas to restart and promote sectors of the economy.

“That part of the platform provides not only the information and guidance and a clearing house of questions and information on how that sector can start but also provides that opportunity for how do you leverage and get that sector restarted in an aggressive and comprehensive way,” says Peters.

The plan also wants to consolidate financial resources for businesses.

“We want to create a place where a business can go to get answers and get help and get assistance ,navigating their way through all of these different programs that are available,” he says.

And lastly, the task force has set out to connect employers with potential employees.

They are asking for help to build and manage the plan.

“This area is well known for its collaboration and right now we need a lot of bodies, a lot of great minds, a lot of great thinkers, to help everybody get out of this,” says Dave Minor, Chamber President.

To help, email Dave Minor at minor@eauclairechamber.org or Scott Rogers at rogers@eauclairechamber.org.