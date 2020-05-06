Eau Claire Area Chamber provides update on Economic Recovery Task Force

The Eau Claire Chamber held a virtual town hall today to provide an update on the Economic Recovery Task Force.

During the town hall, the two co-chairs of the task force - Mark Faanes and Gregg Moore - gave an update on what the task force has accomplished so far, including a plan to consolidate volunteers.

The overall goal of the task force is to tackle the effects of COVID-19 on local businesses.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese also weighed in.

“We're doing it already, you know that there are resources available for the essential businesses that are open now, but that work will continue. So for example those businesses that opened curbside pickup, we have a checklist on how to do that safely and in a health-specific way,” says Lieske Giese.

The task force will continue to work on strategies to reopen businesses, and stresses that it's not tackling the question of when they will reopen, but rather focusing on how.

