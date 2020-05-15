Eau Claire Chamber hosts legislators for "Eggs and Issues"

The Eau Claire Chamber's monthly legislative breakfast looked a little different Friday morning. The event was an opportunity for state legislators to share their views on how the government is handling the COVID-19 crisis, unemployment concerns, and partisanship within the government.

They first discussed the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, and their views on regional reopening.

“The Supreme Court put us in a position which I've been advocating for a few weeks now to take a look regionally as to how things are looking,” says Senator Kathy Bernier of Chippewa Falls (R).

“We can't have a business unless we have workers. We can't have business if customers don't feel safe going there, and workers can't survive without the job that they are at,” says Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire (D).

They also discussed how the government is handling unemployment concerns.

Representative Warren Petryk says the Governor will likely have the final say on how money is allocated.

“We can add our input as legislators to where that money goes and I would hope that he uses a portion of those funds for small businesses and farmers and other areas that may have been overlooked,” says Representative Jesse James of Altoona (R).

“We had an opportunity to help small businesses, to allocate more resources to small businesses, to allocate money to get PPE in the hands of people, things like that, and Republicans voted no on that,” says Representative Emerson.

Lastly, they stressed the need to work together, especially during the pandemic.

“That's a two way street just like a marriage, I've always explained that to people, that the husband and wife need to work together and the republicans and the democrats need to work together,” says Senator Bernier.

“I think we all need to understand that the job is to work together,” says Senator Jeff Smith of Eau Claire (D).