Eau Claire Chamber's statement on the UW System naming Thompson Interim President

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced on Friday that former Governor Tommy Thompson has been appointed Interim President of the UW System Interim effective July 1.

“We commend the Board of Regents for the selection of Governor Thompson as Interim President,” said Dave Minor, President and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve known Tommy for

many years and there is no one more effective at bringing people together to accomplish important things for our state.

This is a critical time for the UW System and we expect his leadership will help point it in Scott Biederman, Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, said “This is good news for anyone who cares about the future of our university system. Governor Thompson understands the values necessary for an effective education system and how that impacts our economy.”

The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Director, Scott Rogers, noted “Governor Thompson has a welldeserved reputation for fostering bipartisanship, a quality that has earned him respect and is needed in

today’s political environment.”

