Eau Claire Children's Museum hosts 3rd annual Downtown Block Party

Families filled the streets of downtown Eau Claire on August 11 for the Eau Claire Children’s Museum’s 3rd Annual Downtown Block Party.

The E. Grand Avenue and S. Barstow Street intersection was closed to traffic as food vendors, performers and more took over the street.

The event was free to families and included many interactive activities for kids. Some highlights included life-size games, live art projects, science experiments and robot battles.

Local vendors sold food on “Treat Street” and “Safety Street” was set up to show police cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

“I feel like one of the best things about this event is that it gives family a chance to connect and that’s really what we’re all about here at the children’s museum is getting adults to play with the kids,” says Aime Winters of the children’s museum who coordinated the block party. “This is an opportunity to come out make this a summertime tradition, play with your families, connect with them and simply enjoy the downtown block party.”

Winters says a grant from sponsors allowed them to bring in popular musical performers like Koo Koo Kangaroo.

About 1500 people or more were expected to attend.

