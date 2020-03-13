Eau Claire Children's Museum to close

In unprecedented times it’s important to come together, support one another, and have empathy.

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will close to the public beginning Monday, March 16th through Sunday, March 29th.

Please know this decision was not made lightly. Our Board of Directors’ Executive Committee and Executive Team met today, Friday, March 13, to discuss what CMEC had already implemented, what CMEC was preparing to implement, and other contingencies being considered.

The WI Children’s Museums and Association of Children’s Museums jointly convened a virtual meeting to exchange information and understand each other’s response as well as future plans.

During this meeting, ACM shared that 10% of Children’s Museums had already announced closure, none of which were in Wisconsin, however, more than 66% of WI Children’s Museums anticipated closing by Monday.

Shortly after this meeting, Governor Evers announced the closure of all K-12 schools effective March 18th.

The core values of our Children’s Museum are to try new things, do what is right, learn and have fun, take ownership, and have empathy. Ultimately, this is what our team looked to when making our decision.

In the coming days, our team will be working remotely to monitor what seems to be a minute by minute, ever evolving situation, and will coordinate continued response efforts.

CMEC feels fortunate to be in sound financial shape and has liquidity to absorb this unprecedented time. However, it does not mean we won’t come out of this unscathed.

Our focus right now is to take care of our employees financially as best we can and for as long as we can.

We also want to be good stewards of the assets entrusted to us by the community and encourage play in a different way while the building is closed.

If you haven't already, please like and follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for daily updates, crafts to do at home, and other museum information.

In the coming days more information will be forthcoming. Thank you for being part of our play community. Be healthy, love one another, and know we are in this together.

