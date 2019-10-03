Children's Museum of Eau Claire will move to larger space

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is moving down the street to an empty lot near the intersection of Galloway Street and Barstow Street.

The move was officially approved by the city’s Redevelopment Authority on Thursday morning.

The new museum will be about 23,000 square feet. It will include 5 thousand square feet for new exhibit space and 5 thousand square feet of outdoor green space.

Executive director Michael McHorney says there will be a lot to look forward to in the new museum.

“We will be able to have parking for visitors, we will be able to have the front entrance set back a little from the street and we will be able to make the facility more accessible and safe,” McHorney says.

The new museum will feature many of the same exhibits from the current location but also some new ones like a nutrition and fitness exhibit. McHorney says there are also plans to add a heart and brain to the Body Smarts exhibit.

“We are really excited to keep what we have but also have some new aspects of play for those who come through our doors,” McHorney says.

Community members will have the opportunity to share what they would like to see in some upcoming “dream catching sessions”.

McHorney says he hopes to have renderings of the new designs and exhibits by the end of the year.

He says if all goes as planned, construction could begin as soon as next spring. The goal is to have the museum open by the end of 2021.

