Eau Claire Children's Theatre holds drive-up auditions

Lately, it seems almost anything can be shifted a drive-thru service. Add auditioning for a play among them.

Auditions for the Eau Claire Chidren's Theatre's latest production were conducted in the theatre's parking lot.

The production is called "Disenchanted:...and they live happily ever after. Well, not exactly."

Those wishing to be a part of the production could stop by and audition from their vehicle.

There are four performances of the program tentatively scheduled for June 11th through the 14th at the Children's Theatre on Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire.