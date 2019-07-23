Eau Claire City Council: Affordable housing & Cannery District development

Affordable housing is behind a initiative passed by the Eau Claire City Council.

At the request of City Manager Dale Peters, $200,000 was shifted from the 2022 allotment of the Capital Improvement Plan to 2020 for affordable, single family housing initiatives, which could include land purchase for development.

Then, an amendment moved another $500,000 from the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan for affordable, multi-family housing initiatives to be planned in the future.

An area of future development was also part of Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council meeting.

The council approved an agreement with W Capital Group to build a new apartment building in the Cannery District.

It's part of a two-phase approach for housing development for the area, which is located near the intersection of West Madison Street and North Oxford Avenue.

The first phase of construction would mainly center on market-rate units, followed by more affordable housing in the second phase.

City officials hope ground will be broken on the new apartments sometime this year, with the ultimate goal to have a mix of housing options in the neighborhood.

Council members also approved making the entire Cannery District eligible for tax incremental financing.