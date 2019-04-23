Eau Claire City Council accepts grant for new transit buses

The Eau Claire City Council formally accepted a capital grant, which will be used to buy new public buses.

The grant stems from fines Volkswagen paid for cheating on emissions tests.

Wisconsin is receiving $67 million during the next decade.

Of that, Eau Claire will get nearly $2 million for three, hybrid fuel buses.

As of late last year, Eau Claire Transit had 22 buses in its fleet, with 14 eligible to be replaced.

"The plan is eventually - hopefully - the technology on electric buses will get to the point where other types of alternative fuels. We'll get to the point where we can use them here in our state just as easily," said Transit Manager Tom Wagener.

The new buses will be used on Eau Claire Transit's University routes.

Wagener says it will take roughly 18 months from the time they're ordered before they are put into service.