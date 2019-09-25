Eau Claire City Council agrees to provide EMS to Town of Wheaton

The Eau Claire City Council took up a resolution approving an agreement with the Town of Wheaton on providing emergency medical services.

Two weeks ago, The Town of Wheaton voted to leave the Chippewa Fire District only if it could secure EMS from the City of Eau Claire and the City of Chippewa Falls.

The council unanimously passed the resolution to provide those services to the Town of Wheaton.

EMS personnel in Eau Claire say they anticipate the agreement would add around 100 to 125 calls per year.

"I was chairman of EMS and Fire Research Board, which we met eight times in a three month period of time. Every other week we met and we did a lot of research, and a lot of time was spent, a lot of thought went into it," said Wayne Miller.

The Town of Wheaton has until October 1 to officially withdraw from the Chippewa Fire District.

The agreement would take effect on January 1, 2021 because the Town of Wheaton will remain within the Chippewa Fire District until the end of 2020.

The Chippewa Falls City Council will take up providing services as well next week.