Eau Claire City Council extends emergency declaration to June 23

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved extending the city's emergency declaration until June 23.
The order allows for expanded emergency powers by City Manager Dale Peters, including the ability to temporarily modify or suspend local rules regarding everything from public works contracts to cooperating with other governments for emergency services.
The declaration also allows the Eau Claire City Council to conduct meetings remotely, rather than in person, and allows for the cancellation of non-essential city board and committee meetings.