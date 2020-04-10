Eau Claire City Council meetings move to online format

The COVID-19 outbreak is changing how the Eau Claire City Council will be holding its meetings for the foreseeable future.

Starting next week, the council will run its public discussions and agendas through an online meeting system, and can be watched using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

There will also be an audio-only connection available, by using your telephone.

This will be the first meetings conducted in this way, as the city council's meetings scheduled for three weeks ago were canceled.

"Most of these items on our gender a time-sensitive and soul require within a certain amount of time. Thankfully the items that were postponed from three weeks ago - the applicants awaiting action from the city council - were understanding and patient, knowing of what was going on throughout the world," said Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld.

While City Hall offices and meeting rooms remain closed in response to COVID-19, meetings of the City Council are being held virtually through online meeting systems and will be available to the public via Webex using a computer, tablet or smartphone (requires Webex app), or telephone (audio only) using the link or dial-in number.

April 13th City Council Connection Info

Event address for attendees: click here.

Audio only conference: United States Toll +1-408-418-9388

Access code: 260 991 829

April 14th City Council Connection Info

Event address for attendees, click here.

Audio only conference: United States Toll +1-408-418-9388

Access code: 263 465 874

City Council meetings are televised live and can be viewed via:

• Basic Cable Channels 96 and 97.

• Digital Cable Channels 993 and 994.

• Digital TV Tuner Channels 98-13 and 98-14.

• Online streamed live at Valley Media Works.com (click “Programming” then “on demand”).

