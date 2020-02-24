Eau Claire City Council members look to expand rail access in western Wisconsin

Two members of the Eau Claire City Council want to give people another option to travel beyond western Wisconsin.

On Monday night, the city council held a public discussion for a resolution asking the state of Wisconsin to consider adding a shuttle bus from Eau Claire to the Amtrak train stop in Tomah. This would allow people to access rail service to Chicago, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities.

“I live in Eau Claire without a car so I am familiar with the limited number of options and I want the options to expand for people who are maybe too young to drive maybe don't have the money,” says Councilman Jeremy Gragert who is co-sponsoring the resolution alongside Councilwoman Emily Anderson. “I think it is important we reduce the cost of transportation and improve accessibility equity and sustainability.”

Gragert says he has been advocating for a shuttle to the Amtrak stop since he was a student at UW-Eau Claire. He says since plans are in the works for a new bus transfer center downtown, it would be a good spot for the shuttle.

The route would also include a pick-up and drop-off stop in Black River Falls.

If the City Council passes the resolution on Tuesday it will be up to the state of Wisconsin to act. It would also require the support of Minnesota.

The ultimate goal is to have high-speed rail access for Eau Claire between Chicago and the Twin Cities but Gragert says the shuttle service would be a step in the right direction.

