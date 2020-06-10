Eau Claire City Council signs off on Fourth of July fireworks, location moved

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council signed off on a change to a popular event each summer.

The launching of the Fourth of July fireworks will move from Carson Park, to on top of Plank Hill, near Forest Hill Cemeteries.

City officials lobbied for the move, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In their filing before the council, they said that the move would make the fireworks viewable by more people in the city without having to leave their homes or neighborhoods.

The measure passed, with Council Member Andrew Werthmann casting the lone nay vote.

However, Werthmann got an amendment passed, which would work to restrict access to the cemetery on that night.

The fireworks will be broadcasted live on WEAU.

