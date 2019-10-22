Eau Claire City Council takes up Soo Line 2719, Transit Center

In 2015, the Soo Line 2719 steam locomotive was sold by the city of Eau Claire to the Lake Superior Railroad museum for $1, where it had been stationed since 2006.

Then in 2018 it was bought back by the city for $4, and Tuesday sold back to the Duluth museum for $8.

But as of Tuesday, the city of Eau Claire is no longer the owner of the Soo Line 2719.

"The sale is final, we certainly hope that the relationship is ongoing between the city of Eau Claire, the Eau Claire area, and Duluth and its very fine rail museum," said Eau Claire City Attorney Stephen Nick.

Eau Claire sold the steam locomotive to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth, Minnesota, but bought it back last year.

"The engine itself has always remained at the museum and we've been exploring options of what it would take to actually move it here and what it would actually cost. So the city, through it's purchasing department, looked at a number of options and the city council appropriated up to $100,000 to try to make that move and then figure out where it might be placed for permanent display," said Nick.

City staff say all the options that came back were well above the $100,000 budget.

With no feasible way to get the 2719 back to Eau Claire, the city made the call to sell it back to the museum.

The city council also unanimously approved city staff to negotiate with a property developer at the current site of the transit center.

"There certainly have been other steps with the transfer center, but this is the first step in working now with a private partner in the development as well," explained Nick.

Over the next three to four months, the city will negotiate with Merge LLC to create a potential 80 unit housing complex, with some affordable housing, above the center.

"We're going to start over, build a modern transit facility on the ground floor and then have this private residential option for individuals above that," said Nick.

He says the construction on the new transit center could start as early as 2021.

The city council also approved an extension between the city and the Carson Park Baseball Renovation Group for improvements and renovations of the baseball stadium to Sept. 2020.

In June, the city said it will allocate $250,000 toward the project.

The estimated cost for the complete project is about $3 million.