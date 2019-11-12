Eau Claire City Council votes on budget, parking

Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council unanimously voted to adopt the 2020 budget.

City staff have been working for months to create a budget that they say will allow the city to operate to its full capability.

$76,737,450 will be allocated for city departments such as police and community development in the general fund.

The budget also includes just less than $5 million to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library fund, and nearly $7 million for the City-County Health Department.

The council also approved an increase to the city's sewage service for residents.

City manager Dale Peters says the new budget is a fairly standard one for the city, but will also include some new positions.

"This budget reflects the goals and objectives as a city council. It includes a couple of new positions for the city of Eau Claire. One is in our community development department where it would provide some more capacity to have more help for neighborhoods, and planning as well as some other initiatives that we have. And then also some more resources to help with our IT department," said Peters.

The council also voted to change an ordinance in the city dealing with parking.

In October, the council voted to change the alternate side parking rules to be in effect every day from Nov. 1 to May 1, as opposed to just during a snow emergency.

Tuesday the city council voted to get rid of an amendment, which allowed people to park on prohibited sides of the street during a snow event.

This change means you cannot park on the side of the road where parking is prohibited, even when alternate side parking is in effect.

City Engineer Dave Solberg says this is the last step to reverse what the city tried for four years.

"There's an addition to the ordinances that allowed people to park on the permanently restricted non-parking side of the street in the winter time. To try and aid those residents with not having to walk as far from their cars in the winter time when we were in a snow event. But it ended up leading to people parking on both sides of the street because it wasn't well understood, the procedures for that and so that's been removed," explained Solberg.

The council also approved the city's 2020 strategic plan, with a few amendments.

Every three years, the council makes a strategic plan based on goals and priorities.

The 2020 plan includes seven goals ranging from supporting economic prosperity, create engaging opportunities, optimize the city's organizational potential, and provide safe, functional, and accessible infrastructure.