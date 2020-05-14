Eau Claire City-County Health Department issues COVID-19 Prevention and Control Order

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has issued "COVID-19 Prevention and Control Order".

The order includes:

Individuals are strongly encouraged to stay at home or their place of residence, minimize travel outside of the county, and keep their number of connections small

• Restrictions for both public spaces and public buildings, such as physical distancing and limitations on the number of people present at one time

• Mass gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted

• Use of the WEDC guidance for business reopening. To read more about that, click here.

• Elderly and vulnerable people are encouraged to take additional precautions

• Under this order, all businesses, facilities, playgrounds, campgrounds and other amenities may open and operate unless they are unable to meet and maintain the safety and protection measures outlined in the order

• All people are strongly encouraged to continue maintaining physical distancing, good hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning high-touch surfaces, not shaking hands, and follow other WI DHS and CDC recommendations

The order, which goes into effect immediately and will last until May 28 at 11:59 p.m., was developed by health officials in partnership with the City of Altoona, City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County.

To read the full health department release, see related documents.