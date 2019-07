The City of Eau Claire will be celebrating their new renovated city hall with an open house today.

The open house will take place at city hall on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and learn about the renovation and history of the Eau Claire landmark.

There will be food trucks selling a variety of food and drinks including Cabin Coffee Co, Fire Truck Pizza and Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor.