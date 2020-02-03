Eau Claire City Manager, Dale Peters, to retire in May

The City of Eau Claire City Manager, Dale Peters, has announced his retirement that will be effective May 2020.

Peters says he took a job with the City of Eau Claire back in 1989, ten years after attending UW-Eau Claire. He has worked in public service for more than 30 years

City Manager is an appointed position and Peters says he will be working to ensure a smooth transition.

Peters says Eau Claire has a thriving and bright future. He says he and his wife are looking forward to traveling, visiting their adult children and continue to serve the community in the years to come.

