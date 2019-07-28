Eau Claire Co. Fair hosts "STEM Day"

For the sixth year, the Eau Claire County Fair hosted "STEM Day."

Sunday was the last day of the fair, which took place at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

STEM Day is put on by UW-Eau Claire faculty and Blugold Beginnings to help get kids excited about the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math.

It featured a rocket launch and a STEM tent with various activities.

"We try to make science a big part of 4H. In fact, kids involved in 4H are more likely to enter into STEM careers," said Jodi Thesing-Ritter with UWEC.

Organizers say this year's event featured even more UWEC faculty and more projects.

The physics, astronomy and geology departments were represented at the fair.