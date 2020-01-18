Eau Claire Co. crash on I-94 leads to arrest of MN man

A crash on I-94 in Eau Claire County leads to the arrest of a Minnesota man.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post, it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18.

Troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-94, near mile marker 75 in Eau Claire County.

Troopers say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle. Troopers say the driver, 27-year-old Gonzalez Gasper of Minneapolis, Minnesota, showed signs of impairment.

Gasper and three passengers, which included two children ages five and eight, were taken to the hospital.

Gasper was arrested on suspicion of first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence with children present. Gasper could also face charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without a valid license or insurance.

