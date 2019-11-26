Eau Claire Co. dispatchers see increase in 911 hang-ups

The Eau Claire County Communications Center says they are having major issues with people calling 911 and hanging up.

They say this has been a growing problem and can sometimes be a misuse of their resources.

“If we don't speak to someone, we send an officer which takes up a significant portion of our officers responding as well,” said Dena Clark, Manager of Eau Claire Communications Center.

Dispatchers say they have had more than 3,000 hang-up calls this year, which are about 10 calls a day.

They say these calls can be attributed to accidental dials and kids calling. Every 911 call that comes in is investigated and end up taking more time from dispatchers and law enforcement.

Dispatchers say they would much rather have someone stay on the line if they accidentally dial and tell the dispatcher what happened rather than hanging up. As a reminder, you will not get in trouble for clearing up the accidental call.

If you dial and hang up, they request you pick back up if you receive a call from a blocked or unknown number as that is usually the dispatch center calling back. They say although accidents happen, these hang-up calls are preventable.

They say it's always ok to call 911 in an emergency.

