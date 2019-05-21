Eau Claire Co. officials continue to look for sex offender housing solution

Tuesday, Eau Claire County officials searched for housing solutions for a sex offender who had finished serving their sentence.

Authorities decided against housing the offender on Webster Avenue in Eau Claire, after input from the community.

While there is a house for sale in the neighborhood, the house is close to several young families.

For Eau Claire County Board member Jerry Wilke, a former resident of the area, the decision comes close to home.

“They're all new families there. I hope they get the opportunity to have a safe environment like I had and my children did to raise their children,” said Wilke.

Wilke says he thinks that the laws surrounding sex offender housing need to be updated, in order to get more people involved in the decision.

