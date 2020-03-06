Eau Claire Co. says they're prepared for the new coronavirus

In a show of solidarity, partners from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, local health systems, school districts and nearby city officials held a press conference Friday morning on what they're doing about the new coronavirus.

They say they will be ready if, and when, COVID-19 hits the area.

Across the globe, there have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, since December.

As of March 6 there have been 164 cases and 11 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are no cases in the Chippewa Valley, but local health officials say they are prepared.

"Our public health emergency preparedness plans, and in this case our pandemic plan if we get to that stage, we have one in place we're looking at it now to say how is this different for this specific COVID-19 disease," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

For years, the Eau Claire Public Health Emergency Planning Committee has been meeting to come up with plans of attack for communicable diseases.

Now, partners within the county, local health officials, and schools are updating that plan for the new coronavirus.

"Health department has been following this since the beginning and you may not be surprised to know that we have teams of people that are listening to probably 3, 4, 5 phone calls a day to stay updated," explains Giese. "Partners have been working on this, at least I would guess since January, in their individual organizations certainly healthcare partners have. And then in the last month we've been pulling the team more tightly together to talk more specifically about the future."

Some of those measures include coming up with a response plan, making sure there is enough supplies available, among other procedures.

Health officials say while the new coronavirus has not been found in the area, its status is rapidly changing and could be here at some point.

"None of us have a crystal ball. This disease is spreading, it is in the U.S. I would not be surprised, and I don't think any of our partners would be surprised, if we see coronavirus in Eau Claire at some point," said Giese.

In Wisconsin there's only been one confirmed case of COVID-19, that was back in February in Dane County, and that person has recovered.

There are currently 12 cases pending testing in the state.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has put together a coronavirus resource page, which you can find if you click here.