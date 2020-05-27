Eau Claire Co. to update local health order

Eau Claire County originally implemented a local health order following the end of the Safer at Home order.

That order is set to expire at the end of the day Thursday, May 28, and on Wednesday it was announced it will be replaced by a new order.

Much of the order remains the same, with the differences being that mass gatherings outside can now have up to 20 people instead of 10.

Organizers of those outdoor public gatherings must collect contact information from everybody who attends, which could be given to the health department in case of an outbreak.

Requirements for businesses, public spaces, and buildings will all remain the same under the updated order.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says these orders will be continuously updated.

"We did make the decision to do a new order every two weeks at this point in time. It's logical that the community expects us to be regularly looking at the data, regularly looking at best practice. It made sense that we every two weeks we update the community with where we're at with both the data and best practice," said Giese.

Some of the data the health department is looking at includes disease spread, health care capacity, and public health capacity.

The new order goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Friday, May 29 and will run until the end of the day on June 11.

To view the full local health order click here.