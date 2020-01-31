Former Eau Claire Co. worker sentenced to jail, must pay restitution with surcharge

An former Eau Claire County worker has been sentenced in court Friday.

Court records show Susan O’Connor has been sentenced to seven months of jail with Huber, three years of probation and must pay restitution of $19,929 with a 10% surcharge to the Eau Claire Court.

The court also ordered any frozen funds being held at Royal Credit Union to be turned over to Eau Claire County to be used towards the restitution amount.

The criminal complaint says the 49-year-old Susan O’Connor was charged with two counts of theft in a business setting. She was accused of drawing two checks, from county accounts and then, depositing them for her own use.

One of the checks was for $4,929 to a person she states as her landlord and the other for $15,000 made out to herself.

