Eau Claire Community Gardens keeps people busy during COVID-19 outbreak

Many people are staying home due to COVID-19 and are trying to find different ways to stay productive. Eau Claire Community Garden members say being outside at the garden has been really helpful in keeping them busy.

Keevin Peuse has an individual plot at the Forest St. Eau Claire Community Gardens, which is one of the 5 community garden locations in Eau Claire.

"I think it's been nice. It's therapeutic. Being out in nature is always a nice thing and right now, I think it helps."

Marnie Hersrud is a member of the Forest St. Eau Claire Community Garden's shared plot.

"This is a wonderful way to get out of the house and do something that's good for you and good for the community and very safe."

A group of 20 to 30 poeple typically help out with the shared plot at the Forest St. location. Hersrud says they work together by preparing the soil, taking care of the weeding, harvesting the produce and then eventually sharing it between each other or donating it.

Hersrud says being a part of the garden has helped her get through the COVID-19 outbreak by keeping her busy. She says it is a safe way to get out and not feel stuck at home.

"I'm bringing my own tools, but we have a lot of tools here. We've got disinfectant and we just want to make sure that we maintain the correct social distance. You can see that it's such a large area that we shouldn't have any trouble doing that."

Eau Claire Community Gardens members say being apart of the garden means more than just enjoying the outdoors. They say the gardens donate a lot of the produce to local food pantries as a way to give back to the community.

"it's really wonderful when we come on days when we gather produce for Community Table," said Hersrud.

Peuse says anyone can grow a vegetable as a way to stay productive or learn something new during these uncertain times,

"Even if its planting a tomato in your backyard in a pot or something, do something. It's just kind of nice, it's fun, great for the kids if you have kids you know, something to get them involved in."

There are 64 individual plots at the Eau Claire Community Gardens Forest St. location with open spaces still available. Each plot is $35 for a 20 by 20 foot space.

To visit the Eau Claire Community Gardens website for information on buying a plot in any of the 5 locations or becoming a member of the shared plot, click here.

